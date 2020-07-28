Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 28.3%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TDACU) fell 28.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

