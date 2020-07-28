STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $29.60. Zacks Investment Research now has a $34.00 price target on the stock. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 2,229,811 shares traded.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

STMicroelectronics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
STMicroelectronics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
StoneCo Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
StoneCo Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
BidaskClub Lowers Ocular Therapeutix to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Ocular Therapeutix to Hold
SAGE Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report