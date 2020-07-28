StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $52.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.03, 1,208,541 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,366,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

