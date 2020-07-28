Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of CADE opened at $8.04 on Monday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.63%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

