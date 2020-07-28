BidaskClub Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Hold

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

