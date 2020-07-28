SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush lowered SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $174.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.68.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 57,482 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.