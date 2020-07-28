BidaskClub Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Strong Sell

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.