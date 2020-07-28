NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $274.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.42. NVE has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.99% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

