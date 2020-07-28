Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

