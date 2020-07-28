Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
