NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

NTES opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $503.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.95 and a 200-day moving average of $366.71.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA raised its holdings in NetEase by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

