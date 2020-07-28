Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

STMicroelectronics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
STMicroelectronics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
StoneCo Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
StoneCo Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
BidaskClub Lowers Ocular Therapeutix to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Ocular Therapeutix to Hold
SAGE Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report