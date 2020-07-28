Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

