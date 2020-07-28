Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,528,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 80,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,403,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.