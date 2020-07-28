Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
OBNK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
