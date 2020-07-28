Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OBNK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

