United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 11.37. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 535.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.