Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Menlo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $287.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

