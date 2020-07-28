PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.69 million, a PE ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 45,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1,193.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 68,510 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.