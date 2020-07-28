Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NXGN opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,299,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 959,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 344,628 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 39.1% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 930,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 261,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

