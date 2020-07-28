BidaskClub Upgrades Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to “Strong-Buy”

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

