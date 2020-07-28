BidaskClub Upgrades Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to “Strong-Buy”

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.
In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
