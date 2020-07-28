Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TILE. Nomura boosted their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.
Shares of TILE opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $476.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
