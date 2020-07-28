Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TILE. Nomura boosted their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of TILE opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $476.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

