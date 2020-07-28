Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TTEK stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

