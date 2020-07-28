Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($20.12) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $544,468.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,829.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000,550 shares of company stock valued at $195,173,183 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 226.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $10,092,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $9,327,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

