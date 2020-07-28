Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($20.12) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $544,468.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,829.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000,550 shares of company stock valued at $195,173,183 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 226.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $10,092,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $9,327,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

STMicroelectronics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
STMicroelectronics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
StoneCo Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
StoneCo Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
BidaskClub Lowers Ocular Therapeutix to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Ocular Therapeutix to Hold
SAGE Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report