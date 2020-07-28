Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.43.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,601,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

