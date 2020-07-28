Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at $932,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,198,159. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after acquiring an additional 394,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 224,541 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 601,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

