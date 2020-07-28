111 (NASDAQ:YI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Get 111 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.38. 111 has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.53 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.