SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.99. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SciPlay shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 21,848 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price target on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $8,134,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.