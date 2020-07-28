Capital Power (CPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter.
TSE:CPX opened at C$26.90 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$20.23 and a one year high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 206.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.80.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.