Capital Power (CPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE:CPX opened at C$26.90 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$20.23 and a one year high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 206.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.