Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.