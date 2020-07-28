Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.96, approximately 38,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 64,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Kneat.com from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million and a P/E ratio of -25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 million.

About Kneat.com (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, Ireland, and Canada. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

