Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

