Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.00-$5.30 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LDOS opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

