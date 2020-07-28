Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.49, 98,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.