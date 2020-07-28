Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 0.5%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc engages in inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing, and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogels and foams; cosmetics and personal care products; animal health products; anti-fog industrial coatings; sea-slide watercraft coatings; and Biosearch OEM products and services to marketers of medical products.

