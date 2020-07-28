Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

