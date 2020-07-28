Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading Down 6.4%

Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.11 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22), approximately 958,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41. The company has a market cap of $113.94 million and a PE ratio of 16.59.

About Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

