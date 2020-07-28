Solar Capital (SLRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

