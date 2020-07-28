Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUNS opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

