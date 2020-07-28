StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Trading Up 2.7%

StarHub Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)’s share price was up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.