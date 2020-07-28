StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Trading Up 2.7%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

StarHub Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)’s share price was up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marsh & McLennan Companies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marsh & McLennan Companies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Kneat.com Stock Price Up 3.2%
Kneat.com Stock Price Up 3.2%
Wilhelmina International Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Wilhelmina International Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Leidos Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Leidos Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Clearway Energy Stock Price Down 1.7%
Clearway Energy Stock Price Down 1.7%
Hydromer Shares Down 0.5%
Hydromer Shares Down 0.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report