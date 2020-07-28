United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

UPS opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

