ValuEngine Downgrades Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Ted Baker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBAKF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

