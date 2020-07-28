SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

