Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SQBG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Sequential Brands Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 125.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $875,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.