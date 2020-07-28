Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report sales of $302.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.28 million. Roku posted sales of $250.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,383 shares of company stock valued at $38,245,067. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Roku by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 1.83. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

