Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

SNBR opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,302. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

