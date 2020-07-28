Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,286.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $3,443,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 94.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 210,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.