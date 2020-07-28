Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.94. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

