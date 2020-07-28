ValuEngine Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Hold

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFST stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $195.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $44,911.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $56,334.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,958.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.