SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

