Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.09.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

