Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.