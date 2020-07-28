NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASB opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. NASB Financial has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

